SMRT ties up with S'pore's five polytechnics to boost home-grown talent pipeline

SINGAPORE - Public transport operator SMRT has tied up with the five polytechnics in Singapore to strengthen the pipeline of home-grown engineers, programmers and other specialists for both the company and the wider rail industry.

This comes amid ongoing efforts to recruit and develop workers to meet a growing need for talent to support an increasingly complex MRT system that is expected to grow from 250km now to 360km by the early 2030s.

For instance, SMRT previously said that 1,500 jobs are expected to be created from the Thomson-East Coast Line by the time it becomes fully operational around 2025.

Singapore's sixth MRT line is being built in five stages, and the third stage with 11 stations is expected to open by the end of the year.

SMRT is recruiting progressively as more stations are opened.

On Friday, the rail operator signed a memorandum of understanding with Nanyang, Ngee Ann, Republic, Singapore and Temasek polytechnics.

SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming said a steady pipeline of talent is needed to transform and run the company's businesses, operations and services, which have been disrupted by digitalisation and Covid-19.

He said the agreement will formalise and expand upon existing collaborations between SMRT and the five polytechnics to cultivate such talent.

One example is the opportunities for polytechnic lecturers to be attached to SMRT, and corresponding teaching stints for SMRT engineers at the schools.

Currently, there are one to two such cross-attachments annually.

With the MOU, more academic staff will be able to experience what their students will eventually be doing at work, and keep abreast of evolving industry practices.

SMRT also aims to have four times the number of interns it had before, and hopes to be able to offer full-time jobs to 40 per cent of the interns who come from polytechnics.

For existing workers, SMRT said it will work with the polytechnics on training programmes to meet industry needs and provide career development opportunities.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said at the MOU signing at the SMRT office in Paya Lebar that the close relationships between successful companies and academia will accelerate the pace at which Singapore can produce "the graduates that we want".

However, he added that it is not just about churning out another batch of graduates who are ready for the market, but also helping people to keep learning.

"Singaporeans, especially our younger generations, all want meaningful purpose. In order for us to provide that meaning and purpose to inspire people, we need to help our people to keep growing," said Mr Chan.