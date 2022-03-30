LTA awards $526m contract for Bright Hill interchange and tunnels under Cross Island Line Phase 1

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a contract worth about $526 million for the design and construction of Bright HillMRT interchange station and the tunnels under the Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1).

Penta Ocean Construction, which has a strong track record of undertaking infrastructure, building and tunnelling projects in Singapore, was awarded the contract, said LTA on Wednesday (March 30).

Work is expected to start in the second quarter of this year, with passenger service commencing in 2030.

The new station will be connected to a new Transit Priority Corridor (TPC) along Sin Ming Avenue. Construction of the 2km stretch will start in the second half of this year and be fully completed in 2029, LTA said.

As announced in Parliament earlier this month, the TPC along Sin Ming Avenue is part of the additional 60km of such corridors that will be added by 2030.

Located between Upper Thomson Road and Marymount Road, the TPC will include widened roads to feature a dedicated bus lane, new cycling paths and wider footpaths. It will also connect to the North-South Corridor at Marymount Road.