Smashed in 50 minutes: Singaporean’s luxury car broken into at JB market

SINGAPORE - It was meant to be a leisurely jaunt to Johor Bahru like many others he had made over the years.

On April 2, however, a Singaporean man and his family had a rude shock when the four of them returned to their car after shopping at a local market and saw that one of its windows had been smashed.

The businessman, who wanted to be known only as Rino, had parked his BMW 218i Gran Coupe in a sheltered carpark at a Pandan wholesale market after midnight.

About 50 minutes later, they were ready to leave when they realised that there was a gaping hole above the door on the driver’s side.

A check revealed that a bag that contained items including a crane operating licence, some cash amounting to RM100 (S$28), a smartwatch as well as a bunch of house keys, had gone missing.

The bag was placed under the driver’s seat, according to a police report made after the incident and seen by The Straits Times.

Mr Rino estimates that replacing the window would cost around $500.