Malaysian man injured after parang attack by robbers at Johor apartment

JOHOR - An online seller in Malaysia suffered injuries to his head and hands, after an armed robbery in broad daylight at an apartment at Puteri Harbour in Johor.

The robbery was caught on camera and the video has since gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the two-minute clip, two cars blocked the path of the victim’s pickup truck, and three parang-wielding men then started attacking the victim, who was in the driver’s seat.

The suspects forcefully opened the vehicle’s doors and started to slash the victim, who, in an attempt to escape, tried to speed off but hit the car blocking him.

Not giving up, the victim then rear-ended the car behind him before hitting the other car again to escape from the armed suspects, but his car stopped several metres in front.

The armed suspects continued to chase him on foot, slashing him again before robbing the man and escaping from the scene.

Iskandar Puteri police officer Rahmat Arrifin said the incident occurred at the apartment’s lobby at around 9.45am on Monday.

“Based on information and intelligence, the police arrested two men aged 40 and 45.

“The first suspect was arrested on the same day of the incident at around 10.15am near Horizon Hills, while police then caught the second suspect at 9pm in Gelang Patah,” he said on Thursday.

Mr Rahmat added that through investigation, both suspects admitted that they were involved in the robbery where they hit the victim’s car before robbing him.

He said police also seized items from the suspects, including the weapons used in the robbery and RM10,000 (S$3,000) in cash, believed to be the stolen money.

Mr Rahmat added the victim then sought medical treatment at a private hospital in Medini and has been discharged as he was in a stable condition.

“We are hunting down three more suspects involved in the robbery,” he said, adding that one of the suspects has a criminal record and the two already arrested have been remanded until Saturday to assist with the investigation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK