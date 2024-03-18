Six men under probe for illegal horse-betting activities in Yishun

SINGAPORE - Six men, aged between 63 and 77, are under investigation for suspected links to illegal horse-betting activities, the police said on March 18.

During raids on illegal gambling activities in Yishun Avenue 5, a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly acting as a bookmaker, the police said in a statement.

The remaining five, aged between 69 and 77, are helping police with investigations, and are believed to have placed bets with the alleged bookie, the statement added.

More than $4,500 in cash, one mobile phone and gambling paraphernalia were seized during the raids, which took place on March 17, the police said.

Anyone convicted of being involved in unlawful betting operations can be fined up to $200,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Those found guilty of gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.