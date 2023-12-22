Over 1,390 suspects nabbed in month-long multi-agency blitz

SINGAPORE – A total of 1,394 people are being investigated for criminal activities after a month-long islandwide blitz by law enforcement agencies ahead of the year-end festivities.

The suspects – 885 men and 509 women aged between 15 and 77 – are under probe for various offences, including providing sexual services at massage establishments, drug activities, illegal gambling and the sale of illegal sexual enhancement medicine.

Targeting entertainment districts like Little India, Boat Quay, Geylang and Chinatown, the police conducted checks on more than 6,700 people and arrested 523 during raids conducted between Nov 15 and Dec 18.

The police said on Dec 22 that more than 1,900 officers were deployed in over 630 raids. The Central Narcotics Bureau, the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the Health Sciences Authority, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority, Ministry of Manpower, Housing Board and the Singapore Food Agency were also involved in the concerted effort.

In a series of raids at Little India, Boat Quay, Bugis and Chinatown between Nov 20 and Nov 25, a total of 146 women and 36 men were arrested for, among other things, illegal gambling, drug activity and contravention of the Women’s Charter. Condoms were also seized from a shophouse at Little India, said the police.