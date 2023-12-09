Singtel mobile data services restored after users face intermittent access issue

SINGAPORE – Singtel has restored its mobile data services after thousands of customers experienced problems with the local telco’s service on Dec 9 morning.

When contacted, Singtel said: “Earlier this morning, some of our customers briefly experienced intermittent access to their mobile data services.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience.”

Users started reporting issues with Singtel’s services to the Downdetector website – which tracks outages – from 6.04am, with the number of reports hitting 1,231 at 8.04am.

Some 76 per cent of users said they had problems with Singtel’s mobile Internet services, while 19 per cent had problems with its signal connection, according to Downdetector.

A Singtel spokesperson said that services were fully restored by 8.17am.

One of the affected users, Ms Lean Chin, said she realised there was no 4G network signal on her phone at 7am.

“I could not access the Internet or WhatsApp from my phone.

“And when I went to Giant supermarket in the morning, I could not use Apple Pay and had to use cash,” she said.