Singtel 5G services restored after users faced ‘intermittent difficulties’ accessing mobile services

SINGAPORE - Singtel has restored its 5G services, almost four hours after hundreds of users reported problems with the local telco’s mobile services on Tuesday morning.

In an update on Facebook at around 1.30pm, the telco said: “Intermittent access to mobile data services for affected 5G customers has been fully restored. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

Users started reporting issues from around 9.06am – according to the Downdetector website, which tracks outages – with the number of reports hitting close to 400 at about 10.20am.

Some 73 per cent said they had problems with Singtel’s mobile Internet services, while 17 per cent had problems with its signal connection, according to Downdetector.

In a post at around 10.45am, Singtel said that some 5G customers might be experiencing intermittent access to their mobile data services, following a “planned maintenance activity”.

“Our engineers are urgently working to resolve this and we will provide updates as soon as they are available. In the meantime, affected customers can switch to 4G to continue to access their mobile data,” the telco said.

