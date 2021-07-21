SingPost issues Olympic sports stamps to celebrate Tokyo 2020 Games

SINGAPORE - SingPost will launch a commemorative set of six stamps featuring Olympic sports on Friday (July 23) to celebrate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The stamps feature some of the sports that Singapore athletes will be participating in for the upcoming Games. These include swimming, shooting, sailing, diving, badminton and table tennis.

The Olympic sports-themed stamps, which will be available from July 23, are priced between 30 cents and $1.40.

Pre-cancelled first-day covers are at $6.05 and presentation packs at $7.10.

The stamp set can be bought at all post offices, philatelic stores and online at SingPost's website.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in the city in Japan from July 23 to Aug 8.

Originally scheduled to take place last year, the event was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, making it the first time the Games have ever been postponed in history.

This is Japan's second time hosting the Summer Olympics, with the first held in 1964. Japan has also hosted the Winter Olympics twice - in 1972 and 1998.

This is the 18th time that Singapore is taking part in the Olympics since it first participated in 1948. This year, Singapore will be represented by 23 athletes participating in 11 sports.

In the last Summer Olympics in 2016, which were held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, swimmer Joseph Schooling won Singapore its first ever gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly event.