Set of 4 stamps, designed by teens with special needs, goes on sale for charity

SINGAPORE - Four Singapore teens with special needs have designed a set of four stamps that goes on sale on Friday (Nov 13), with all proceeds donated to charity.

Done to coincide with World Kindness Day, the effort was launched by Singapore Post (SingPost) at Minds Fernvale Gardens School. President Halimah Yacob was the guest of honour.

SingPost is producing 70,000 stamps, which can be bought in a set of four different designs at $1.20, or individually at 30 cents.

SingPost will match dollar for dollar the sale proceeds, which will help raise up to $168,000 for charity.

The money will go to Community Chest, in support of Minds, which helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The stamps can be bought at all SingPost post offices and philatelic stores.

Madam Halimah said she hoped the initiative would raise awareness as well as change public perception of persons with special needs.

"I am glad that SingPost has provided this useful platform for students with special needs to showcase their talents and creative potential through original artworks.

"With the support of corporate partners and wider community, it will shape a broader culture of inclusivity and help persons with special needs to achieve their fullest potential," said President Halimah.



The stamps will be affixed on the envelopes of all "Season's Greetings" cards mailed from the President's Office during this year-end festive period. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The designs were created by Minds students in an intra-school competition held in July. Each of the four Minds schools were given a theme to follow: My Family, My School, My Dream and My Hobbies.

Judges from SingPost, Community Chest, Minds, Singapore Philatelic Museum and the Stamp Advisory Committee picked the winning designs out of 16 entries.

The four designers, who have intellectual disabilities, are Tan Zhe Kai, 16, Nurul Liyana Mohd Arshad, 15, Leong Shuyi, 14, and Diman Mamat, 14. Each received a $1,000 cash prize from SingPost.

Minds chief executive officer Kelvin Koh said: "SingPost not only gave our students a canvas to express what matters most to them - their hobbies, school, family and dreams - but more importantly, they honoured our students' talents.

"Minds is very grateful (to SingPost for this initiative) to raise the self-esteem of our students, the important role families can play in this endeavour and also their donation to further our work in Minds."

Teenager Diman's drawing, which was based on the theme My Hobbies, shows him and his friends playing in a park.

He said: "I'm very happy my stamp was selected. My hobby is that I like to play with my friends, riding bicycles, running and playing on the scooter in the park near my house."