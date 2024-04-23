Singaporean ‘toy soldier’ Nicholas Tang claims prestigious award at Sandhurst

SINGAPORE - As he toiled, digging trenches in sub-zero temperatures and transporting logs weighing up to 100kg over hilly roads, Lieutenant (LTA) Nicholas Tang kept reminding himself: Do it for dad.

The 26-year-old Singaporean soldier had to endure gruelling tasks during a 44-week commissioning course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in England.

But he pushed himself through adversity to receive an award for being the best international cadet, fulfilling a promise he had made to his late father, who died four months before the end of the course.

“From the time that I have been in the military, my dad has been very proud of me and my achievements so far,” said the section officer at the Officer Cadet School. “It was the last thing I could do to honour my dad.”

On April 12, LTA Tang was awarded the International Sword for Best International Cadet at the course’s passing out parade, referred to as the Sovereign Parade.

“I did not expect to win it. It’s tough competition, you have talents from other countries as well,” he said. “I felt a sense of pride to be able to represent the country well, and my family, and most of all, the fulfilment of the promise I made to my dad.”

An engraving on the sword - the name of his father, Jason Tang - served as a final affirmation of his performance at Britain’s prestigious military academy.

The infantry-based course at the academy, also known simply as Sandhurst, comprises physical training exercises and academic modules such as war studies. Sandhurst is among the world’s most prestigious military academies, and its alumni include Prince William, Prince Harry, the Sultan of Brunei and Winston Churchill.

LTA Tang’s cohort for the course, which began on May 5, 2023, comprised 26 cadets from 19 nations such as the United States and Thailand.