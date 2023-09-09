Singaporean man, 33, remanded in Port Dickson over fatal crash involving 4-year-old boy

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Port Dickson on Thursday after he allegedly hit a motorcycle and caused the death of a four-year-old boy.

Malay-language daily Utusan Malaysia reported on Friday night that the victim was on his way home from school with his father when the accident occurred at about 1.30pm at the 16km mark between Jalan Sua Betong and Air Kuning.

The Singaporean, who was driving a yellow Mercedes, had cut in front of another vehicle when it hit the right side of the motorcycle that the kindergartener and his 26-year-old father were riding.

Muhammad Shaheizy Iman Muhammad Shazrein was pronounced dead at Port Dickson Hospital while receiving treatment. His father, who works as a technician, fractured his right shoulder and right leg.

The Singaporean driver, who has not been named, was unharmed.