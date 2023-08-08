3-year-old boy dies after getting run over by a four-wheel drive in Johor Bahru

A three-year-old boy on a kick scooter died after he was run over by a four-wheel drive in a gated community in Malaysia on Friday.

A 32-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, is currently being investigated for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, reported the Malay Mail.

The accident took place in the Eco Spring township in Tebrau, Johor Bahru.

In a 21-second video of the accident circulating on Facebook, which has since been taken down, the boy could be seen riding a kick scooter and stopping at an intersection before getting hit by a black pickup truck which China Press said was a Toyota Hilux.

Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that if convicted, the driver can be fined between RM20,000 (S$5,872) and RM50,000, and jailed for between five and 10 years.