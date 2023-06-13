Singaporean dies after motorcycle accident in southern Thailand

SINGAPORE – A 43-year-old Singaporean died in hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in one of Thailand’s southern provinces on Monday.

Mr Mohamed Reza Abdul Rashid had set off from Singapore on Sunday night with the aim of reaching central Thailand, where he planned to camp.

But the physical education teacher, who was riding a 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4S, did not reach his destination.

On Monday morning, posts on Thai social media appealed for his next of kin to be notified of the accident, after Mr Reza lost control of his motorcycle near Phatthalung Province Central Stadium.

Photographs shared on Facebook showed his vehicle lying on a grass patch, while Mr Reza – who goes by the moniker Red Baron on his social media accounts and personal website – had on an oxygen mask as medical staff attended to him.

He was taken to Phatthalung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.