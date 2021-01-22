Singapore welcomes US decision to rejoin Paris Agreement

The United States' announcement to rejoin the Paris Agreement is welcomed by Singapore, and the Republic is ready to work with the country and other parties to tackle climate change.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday that the US' decision to return to the agreement is a positive development that provides an important boost for global efforts to address climate change collectively.

US President Joe Biden's move to return the US to the Paris Agreement was one of his first acts after being sworn into office.

In 2015, close to 200 countries agreed to jointly tackle global warming through a legally binding international treaty. The international effort aims to cut emissions by 2030.

Parties to the deal, which replaces the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, agreed to keep global warming to less than 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels and to ideally aim for 1.5 deg C, as beyond that, the impact of climate change rapidly increases.

The US, which is the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, withdrew from the Paris deal under the former Donald Trump administration.

"Climate change is an existential threat to mankind and requires a concerted and sustained global response," said MFA.

"Singapore is particularly vulnerable to the impact of climate change as a small, low-lying, island city-state," it added.

The city-state was among the first countries to ratify the Paris Agreement, and is committed to supporting its successful implementation.

"We will also continue to support fellow developing countries through capacity-building assistance under our Singapore Cooperation Programme and Climate Action Package," said MFA.