S’pore unit of British American Tobacco did not break local laws on trade ban with N. Korea: Police

SINGAPORE – The British American Tobacco (BAT) unit in Singapore did not break local laws despite having a record multi-million-dollar penalty in the United States slapped on it for flouting North Korean sanctions.

In response to queries, the police on Friday said the authorities in Singapore became aware in 2018 that BAT Marketing Singapore was involved in selling cigarette components to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), but stopped sales since June 2017 – five months before Singapore suspended all trade with the country.

The police statement said: “Having reviewed the facts, we assessed that there was no breach of Singapore’s United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010, which implements the UN’s sanctions against the DPRK.

“The trade of cigarette components with the DPRK was not prohibited under our laws at that time.”

The statement added that the sanctions were implemented on Nov 8, 2017.

Trade sanctions against North Korea make it a crime for anyone in Singapore, as well as Singapore citizens based overseas, from supplying, selling or transferring designated export items to anyone in North Korea, whether directly or indirectly.

It is also against the rules to trade in goods with anyone in North Korea.

Those found guilty of doing so can be fined up to $100,000 or three times the value of the goods that were dealt with, whichever is greater. They can also be jailed up to two years or both.

The US Justice Department on April 25 said BAT and BAT Marketing Singapore agreed to pay more than US$635 million (S$842 million) in penalties for selling tobacco products to North Korea for years despite US sanctions.

Both BAT and its Singapore subsidiary were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The BAT Singapore unit pleaded guilty.

BAT, however, struck a deferred prosecution deal with the US Justice Department that would get its case dismissed in three years if the cigarette maker improves its compliance programme.

The entire scheme had taken place sometime between August 2007 and June 2017, according to court documents seen by The Straits Times.

BAT is the world’s second-biggest tobacco firm, whose brands include Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes. It was found to have operated a network of front and shell companies to supply North Korean cigarette makers during this time.

These include another Singapore-registered firm that bought over BAT’s joint venture in North Korea in 2007.