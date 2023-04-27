Jail for two men in S’pore who sent $1m worth of Pokka and alcoholic drinks to North Korea

SINGAPORE - For almost two years, two men behind companies registered in Singapore illegally sold and exported more than $1 million worth of alcoholic beverages and Pokka drinks to North Korea.

Court documents showed they did this via Dalian, China, using the firms 123 Holdings and 123 Duty Free.

On Thursday, 41-year-old Wang Jung Chung, a joint director at 123 Holdings and the sole director for 123 Duty Free, was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail.

See Swee Hian, 61, who was an export director employed by 123 Holdings, was jailed for four weeks.

They had each pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching United Nations sanctions and two charges of exporting prohibited goods to North Korea. Five similar charges were taken into consideration for each of their sentences.

123 Holdings was also fined $60,000 on two counts of breaching UN sanctions, with another three similar charges taken into account, and 123 Duty Free was fined $30,000 on two counts of exporting prohibited goods to North Korea, with another three similar charges taken into account.

The court heard that 123 Holdings had sold more than $720,000 worth of wines and spirits, while 123 Duty Free sold more than $340,000 worth of Pokka drinks. Both sales to North Korea were illegal.

The companies exported beverages, which included milk coffee, strawberry and melon milk, whisky, vodka, champagne and wine.

The offences had come to light when Singapore Customs was investigating other entities for suspected export of prohibited goods to North Korea.

Investigations showed that See was representing 123 Holdings at a trade fair in North Korea in 2015 when he met a North Korean official who introduced himself as Doctor Mun.

Court documents did not provide more details of this individual.

Doctor Mun later visited Singapore and contacted See, who took him to meet Wang.

At a meeting, Doctor Mun told Wang to set up a company called Silver Moon Holdings in Singapore.

Silver Moon was to purchase beverages from 123 Holdings, which would then be exported to North Korea via Dalian.

In December 2016, Doctor Mun bought $171,000 worth of spirits from 123 Holdings through Silver Moon. He also purchased $205,000 worth of spirits from 123 Holdings through Silver Moon in April 2017.