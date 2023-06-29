Singapore turns the page on commercial fishing trade as Senoko Fishery Port to close by end-March 2024

SINGAPORE – Senoko Fishery Port is set to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024, with its merchants to move to Singapore’s only other fishing port, Jurong Fishery Port.

The move will begin when construction works to revamp the Jurong facility, which began earlier in 2023, are complete. Some merchants told The Straits Times that they were told this will take place by end-March 2024.

The works include building an annex to the current wholesale market block that will add 20 market lots to the facility’s existing 110 lots.

The annex will cater to Senoko merchants, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), which operates both fishery ports and announced in June 2020 that the two facilities will be consolidated.

The Senoko facility, which currently has about 25 merchants, began operations in 1997 as the purpose-built home base of Singapore’s local fishing fleet.

Its end marks “another point in the gradual decline, if not the effective end, of capture fisheries in Singapore”, said S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) senior analyst Choo Ruizhi.

But the chapter was effectively closed on commercial fishing in Singapore’s waters about two years ago, when the last of the local fishing boats here were sold off by wholesaler Lian Yak Fish Merchant.

The wholesaler business, which was started in 1955, had more than 10 boats when it moved to Senoko in 1997.

That was the year when fishermen and merchants moved from the Punggol Fishing Port and Wholesale Fish Market to make way for the new town’s development.

Mr Daniel Pe, 43, chairman of the Punggol Fish Merchants Association, said that between 100 and 200 local fishing vessels were around in 1997, dropping off their catch at Senoko’s 180m-long jetty.

Lian Yak’s third-generation owner, Mr Davidson Goh, 51, cited a lack of productive fishing grounds and rising operational costs, coupled with a lack of manpower to operate the boats during the pandemic, as reasons for selling its fishing boats.

RSIS’ Mr Choo, who researches marine fisheries and food security, noted that fishermen operating in Singapore’s coastal waters at one point supplied up to 30 per cent of local marine fish needs.