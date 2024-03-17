Singapore’s third tranche of aid for Gaza arrives in Jordan, RSAF airdrops to commence soon

AMMAN, Jordan - Meal packs and critical supplies including medical items and equipment have arrived in Jordan from Singapore, with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) set to start humanitarian airdrop operations to Gaza soon.

Singapore will join several Western and Arab countries, including the United States, Jordan, Egypt and Germany, in efforts to deliver much needed supplies by plane to the 2.3 million people in the war-stricken Palestinian enclave, who are in the grips of famine.

The humanitarian package – Singapore’s third tranche of aid to Gaza – was put together in close consultation with Jordan based on the needs on the ground in Gaza, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a joint statement on March 17.

The RSAF had on March 15 dispatched two aircraft – an A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and a C-130 Hercules transport plane – along with 69 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel to Jordan for the latest humanitarian mission.

The C-130 will stay on and conduct the humanitarian airdrop operations out of Jordan, together with the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

MFA and Mindef said Singapore will continue to work closely with its partners in the Middle East, as well as humanitarian partners in Singapore, to offer additional help and support to communities affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

“Singapore continues to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and urges all parties to allow for the immediate, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to affected civilians in Gaza,” the ministries added.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad were at the King Abdullah II Air Base – located about 40km outside of Jordan’s capital Amman – to mark the arrival of the latest tranche of aid.

They were received by Major-General Hisham Al Haithi of the Jordanian Armed Forces and Mr Hussein Al Shebli, secretary-general of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.

Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore was deeply grateful to Jordan for facilitating Singapore’s humanitarian aid in Gaza, and for inviting the Republic to conduct humanitarian airdrop operations of urgently needed supplies.

“I thank our men and women of the RSAF and SAF for taking on this life-saving mission. It is an expression of Singaporeans’ care, concern and compassion for Palestinians in Gaza,” he added.

Singapore’s first tranche of aid to Gaza, which included medicine, sanitation items and water filters, was delivered to the Egyptian Red Crescent in November 2023, with the SAF deploying an A330 Multi-Role Tanker transport plane and 46 military personnel for the mission.

A second tranche of supplies was delivered in January 2024 directly to the city of El Arish in Egypt, which is near the Egypt-Gaza border.