S’pore in agreement with Jordan and Qatar on need for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

AMMAN, JORDAN - Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his counterparts in Jordan and Qatar during a working visit to the Middle East, who agreed on the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

In a meeting with Jordan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ayman Safadi on March 16, both ministers also agreed that more channels should be explored to deliver aid to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are on the brink of famine.

They noted during their meeting in the capital city of Amman that the strong bilateral relationship between Singapore and Jordan has allowed the two sides to work closely together to organise the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) ongoing humanitarian aid mission for the war-stricken Palestinian enclave.

The RSAF on March 15 dispatched two aircraft to Jordan – an A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and a C-130 Hercules transport plane – along with 69 personnel to deliver Singapore’s third tranche of aid to Gaza.

The C-130 will stay on and conduct humanitarian airdrop operations staged out of Jordan, with support from the Jordanian Armed Forces.

In a Facebook post, Dr Balakrishnan said he and Mr Safadi had spoken two weeks ago about the dire situation in Gaza and how Singapore and Jordan could work together to provide lifesaving aid to the 2.3 million people living there.

“I thanked him for Jordan’s swift facilitation of our ongoing humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he added.

En route from Singapore to Jordan, Dr Balakrishnan made a stop in Doha on March 15, where he met Qatari prime minister and foreign minister Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani.

They exchanged views on regional developments, including the situation in Gaza and its longer-term consequences for the Middle East.

They agreed that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is vital to allow urgently needed humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory, said Dr Balakrishnan in social media posts.

He noted that Sheikh Mohammed has been personally involved with the mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States had in November 2023 brokered a temporary ceasefire and the partial release of hostages, but the truce ended after a week.

Since then, Qatari, Egyptian and American mediators have continued to hold talks with the two sides, but Israel and Hamas failed to reach an agreement before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.