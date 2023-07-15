Singapore’s oldest mum to a newborn in 2022 is 55 years old

Singapore - A 55-year-old woman gave birth to a baby in 2022 – making her Singapore’s oldest mother to a newborn in that year.

In fact, she is only the third woman aged 55 and older to have given birth and registered the birth of a baby since the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) started publishing the annual report on registration of births and deaths in 1989, checks by The Straits Times found.

The 2022 report was released on June 30.

In the report, just one mother out of the about 35,000 women who gave birth in 2022 was aged 55 and older.

She is a university graduate who gave birth to her second child.

An ICA spokesman told ST that the woman is 55 years old, and she gave birth to a boy.

ST had reported that in 2016, a 58-year-old woman gave birth to twins. She is believed to be Singapore’s oldest mother to-date, or the second oldest.

This is because the exact age of the woman who gave birth in 2019 is unknown, except that she belonged to the 55-and-older age group.

The trend comes as a very rare, but growing number of women aged 50 and older are giving birth – stretching the limits and norms of motherhood.

In the 21 years from 1989 to 2009, six women aged 50 and older gave birth to seven babies. One woman had twins.

Fast forward to between 2010 and 2019, and five times more women – 33 of them in this age group – gave birth to 41 babies.

And in the three years from 2020 to 2022, nine women in this age group gave birth to nine babies, checks by ST found.