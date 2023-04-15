After her water breaks, woman braves weekend congestion at Woodlands Checkpoint to give birth in JB

SINGAPORE – It was two weeks before her expected due date when her water broke and Ms Cheng Kai Ling found herself in Singapore, a country where she has worked and lived in for more than six years, but not one where she had planned to deliver her child.

For the heavily pregnant Malaysian woman, even the hordes of people heading into Johor Bahru on a Saturday morning could not stop her from delivering her baby the way she and her husband had intended - even if they needed a little help from some Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) officers.

Ms Cheng, 29, was woken up by her husband’s alarm with a sensation that she was lying in a pool of water, at around 7am on March 25, nearly two weeks before she was expected to deliver her first child on April 7. Typically, labour begins after a pregnant woman’s water breaks, and contractions soon follow.

Despite the ahead-of-schedule surprise, the couple were determined to stick with their plans for her to give birth at a private hospital in Johor Bahru.

Ms Cheng and her husband, a Singapore permanent resident from Malaysia, began the journey to travel from their flat in Woodlands, about a 10 minutes’ drive away from the checkpoint.

Once there, she summoned all the energy she had to walk the tunnels and pathways familiar to most daily commuters between the two countries with her husband, to reach the counters and clear their passports.

“We were not thinking about other options, even though I was in some pain and discomfort,” Ms Cheng told The Straits Times over the phone on Saturday. “I thought about losing more amniotic fluid, which would affect the baby’s safety, but just kept going on.”

Even after her water broke, she said it never occurred to them to go to the nearest hospital in Singapore instead.

She received the most help at the checkpoint from Singapore’s ICA officers, she said, on a day when it seemed like “there were more people than usual”.

Once her husband told the officers on duty she was due to deliver after her water had broken, “three to four” of them helped expedite their clearance, she said.

From clearing a path for them to walk through, to an officer showing up with a wheelchair to escort her aboard a public bus - whose driver the officer had instructed to take just her and her husband across the Causeway without delay - Ms Cheng said the officers went beyond their expectations in helping her complete that part of her journey.

“We were both really surprised. We didn’t think they would bring out a wheelchair and help push me but it provided a lot of relief,” she said, as she sees out her confinement at a dedicated centre in Johor Bahru.