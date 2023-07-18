Singapore’s hot rock layers deep underground spell potential for geothermal energy: Researchers

SINGAPORE - The Republic has a significant geothermal energy resource that could potentially be harnessed as a source of clean energy, local researchers have found.

Exploratory studies at a site near the Sembawang hot spring found that the temperature at 1.1km underground was 60 deg C to 90 deg C – sufficient to cook a soft-boiled egg. Water temperatures at the hot spring range from 40 deg C to 70 deg C.

This is already hotter than the rock temperatures found at similar depths in many other non-volcanic regions, such as Europe, Scandinavia, and South Korea, said Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Associate Professor Alessandro Romagnoli, who co-led the study.

The team comprised members from NTU, research centre Tumcreate, and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong. Tumcreate is a joint research programme between Technische Universität München (TUM) in Germany and NTU.

The team estimates that the temperature could go up to 200 deg C at a 4km-5km depth, making geothermal energy a real possibility as a clean energy source, said Prof Romagnoli.

Heat between 30 deg C and 60 deg C can be used for water desalination and fish farming, while that above 90 deg C could be used for district cooling. Higher temperatures above 150 deg C are suited for electricity and hydrogen generation.

Tumcreate’s lead scientist, Dr Tobias Massier, who co-led the study, said absorption chillers could convert the heat into cool air, and about every gigawatt of geothermal power could cover about 12 per cent of Singapore’s current cooling demand.

Geothermal energy refers to heat derived from the earth’s superheated core, which is estimated to be around 2,900km below the earth’s surface.

Since October 2021, the researchers have been drilling underground at Admiralty Lane up to a depth of 1.1km, collecting rock samples, and measuring the temperature at various depths. This site and the Sembawang Hot Spring are within a geological area known as the Simpang Granite Pluton, which has granite that has a higher level of heat production.

Granite is known to contain elements such as uranium, thorium and potassium, and has good capabilities in transferring and storing heat.

“This unique characteristic of having a higher temperature gradient, combined with the high heat production of the Simpang granite, contributes to the unusual high heat flow in that area,” said Prof Romagnoli.

Conventional geothermal systems harness heat from hot water and steam from deep beneath the earth’s surface. However, Singapore would require systems that tap heat from hot, dry rock – usually done by pumping fluids that can transfer subterranean heat to the surface.

Previous studies showed that Singapore has geothermal potential in Sembawang and Pulau Tekong, which has been gazetted for military use.