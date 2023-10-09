Singapore Red Cross to give over $68k to support quake victims in Afghanistan

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged US$50,000 (S$68,400) in humanitarian aid to support those affected by the earthquake that hit Afghanistan over the weekend.

It will also launch a public fundraising appeal for relief and recovery operations in the mountainous country in the coming week, SRC said on Monday.

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit the western part of Afghanistan on Saturday morning, with the Taliban administration estimating the following day that around 2,445 people died as a result.

More than 1,300 houses were damaged or destroyed, and the number of casualties is expected to rise further as search and rescue operations are ongoing.

SRC said: “This humanitarian emergency has come at a time when the country has suffered significant damage from a deep economical and humanitarian crisis.”

It added that challenging terrain and recent conflicts have hampered efforts to reach areas in need of assistance, where infrastructure is really poor.

At the moment, the Red Cross Movement’s partners are working with the Afghan Red Crescent Society to provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

This includes evacuation, providing first aid treatment, setting up temporary shelters, as well as distributing basic relief items to those displaced.

Emergency response units have also been deployed to assist with relief efforts, including water sanitation and healthcare.

Mr Benjamin William, secretary general and chief executive of SRC, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injury, as well as damage to homes, property and livelihoods, arising from this devastating earthquake.

“When we launch our fundraising appeal in the week ahead, I hope the people of Singapore will support us in bringing hope, and help the communities in Herat.”