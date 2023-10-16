Singapore Red Cross pledges $205k for relief efforts amid Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is pledging US$150,000 (SGD$205,000) in humanitarian aid to support relief efforts amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Aid will be provided to its partners, including the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the Magen David Adom (MDA) in Israel, both members of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said the SRC in a release on Monday.

SRC has also launched a public fund-raising appeal starting on Monday for the relief and recovery operations. The appeal will close on Jan 31, 2024.

Hostilities between Israel and the Hamas have significantly escalated since Oct 7 when the Gaza-based militant group lobbed rockets into Israel and breached the Gaza-Israel border fence to attack nearby towns.

In tit for tat, Israel declared war on the Hamas, launching airstrikes at Gaza. It is reportedly gearing up for a ground invasion to destroy the Hamas.

According to latest reports, more than 4,000 have been killed and thousands more were left injured in the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive of the SRC, said: “We strongly urge for the protection of non-combatants and critical infrastructure such as medical facilities, water and power systems, so that humanitarian actors, including the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement will be able to have access to civilians needing help.”

The crisis has displaced more than 1 million people in Gaza, said SRC.

With this number expected to rise, the need for humanitarian assistance in the region is pressing, it added.

Along the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the PRCS has been transporting casualties to hospitals and providing emergency medical care to the injured. It has also been providing urgent field relief, including mattresses and water, to displaced families.

The MDA has deployed medical teams with ambulances and intensive care units to provide essential care for the injured. It has also ramped up blood drives and conducted evacuation operations to move civilian casualties to hospitals.

To make an online donation, visit SRC’s donation portal.