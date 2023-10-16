Singapore deeply distressed by deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip

SINGAPORE – The Republic is deeply distressed by the increasing civilian casualty toll and deepening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

They have arisen from Israeli military operations in response to the attacks by Hamas on Israel on Oct 7.

In a statement on Monday, MFA said: “Hamas deliberately targeted civilians, murdering and kidnapping them, and perpetrating abhorrent acts of terror. These atrocities cannot be justified by any rationale. We call for the immediate and safe release of all civilians taken hostage by Hamas.”

MFA added that Israel has the legitimate right to defend its citizens and its territory.

“However, in exercising this right, Israel must comply with international law, including the laws of war,” it said. “It must do its utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians.

“We urge all parties to abide by international humanitarian law and allow for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.”

In response to the urgent humanitarian situation, the Singapore Government will contribute $300,000 to humanitarian relief operations through the Singapore Red Cross.

“Tragically, too many lives on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been lost in repeated cycles of violence over many decades,” said MFA.

It reiterated that Singapore has long held the position that the only viable path to a durable, just and comprehensive resolution to the longstanding conflict is a negotiated two-state solution consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“(Singapore) is convinced that this remains the case. It urges both sides to take steps towards this ultimate goal, despite the recent and ongoing hostilities and the difficulty of the task. Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve to live in peace, security and dignity,” it added.

On Oct 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip which killed at least 1,400 people.

In return, Israel declared “a state of war” and launched retaliatory strikes. The authorities in Gaza said at least 2,670 people have so far been killed by the Israeli strikes, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. A further 1,000 people were missing and believed to be under rubble.

Casualties are expected to rise as Israel prepares for a ground assault on the tiny, densely populated enclave that could start within days.