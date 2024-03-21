Singapore ranked happiest country in Asia for two years running, 30th happiest globally

SINGAPORE – Singapore has been named the 30th happiest country globally for 2021-2023, according to the World Happiness Report 2024.

Finland topped the charts, with Denmark and Iceland securing the following two spots out of the 143 countries surveyed. Coming in the last three spots were Lesotho, Lebanon and Afghanistan, respectively.

Singapore clinched the 25th spot in the 2023 global report, 27th in 2022 and 32nd in 2021.

The annual report – released on March 20 this year – was first introduced in 2012 to support the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. The data is obtained from US market research company Gallup, and organisations such as World Bank and World Health Organisation.

Singapore also ranked as the happiest country in Asia, for the second time in a row. Thailand came in at eighth spot, and Malaysia at ninth.

There were six key factors to analyse, said the report, such as the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, generosity and perception of corruption.

However, scores were also solely based on individuals’ own assessment of life.

For those aged below 30, they ranked Singapore at 54th position, with those over 60 years old ranking the country at 26th. The maximum score is 8.

The countries in the top 10 global index have remained largely the same, with Costa Rica and Kuwait being new entrants to the list, the report noted.

“Singapore did very well in terms of GDP per capita, one of the highest ranking in our dataset,” the report’s editor and co-author Mr Shun Wang told CNBC in an interview.

“That means Singapore’s government is really clean, and their people really have a very low perception of corruption... even lower than Denmark or Norway.”