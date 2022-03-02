Why we should redefine happiness and success for our young

Some weeks ago, my family was home trying out a new dance video game in front of the TV. The premise of the game is simple: The better you can mimic the moves on screen, the higher your score.

We were enjoying our family workout, especially watching my husband attempt the dance moves, but the fun was not for long. My younger daughter, who is five and the littlest in the family, started to cry because her score was lower compared with the rest of us. She threw a huge tantrum, bringing the activity to a halt.