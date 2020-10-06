Singapore Food Shows go virtual due to Covid-19 restrictions, launching an e-shop

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Shows are moving to the virtual space this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions, and will be launching an e-shop on Oct 9.

The online platform has already secured 30 vendors with over 500 food and beverage products, offering deals of up to 50 per cent off products such as Dong Won Korean ginseng tea and truffle products from Truffle Hunter, a British brand.

The move comes on the heels of the Singapore Food Expo, another popular food fair, going online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore Food Shows has organised the yearly Food and Beverage Fair, World Food Fair since 2004 and the Yummy Food Expo since 2015. Each fair usually hosts over 150 vendors with over 1,000 products.

Despite the diminished physical spectacle of the food fair, organisers hope that the e-shop will create a Covid-friendly shopping experience for customers.

"Besides providing consumers with a secure and easy platform, the Singapore Food Shows e-Shop also offers food vendors sales capabilities to showcase their products to their target audience," said Singapore Food Shows in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 6).

The organisers are also working with the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) to bring brands from the East Malaysian state to the e-shop.

Mr Chew Chang Guan, CEO of Statos, said: "The Singapore Food Shows e-Shop is the perfect platform for launching our Sarawak premium products to Singapore consumers. The high visibility our brand will receive, powerful digital marketing tools, and an expansive audience are only a few of the many reasons we're excited about the e-Shop."

Customers may register as e-Shop members at this website for discounts, with promotional codes for new users.

