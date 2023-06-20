Singapore drops to 4th in global competitiveness ranking

SINGAPORE – Singapore is ranked 4th among the world’s most competitive economies in 2023, dropping one place from the year before, according to the latest International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Ranking released on Tuesday.

Out of 64 economies assessed, the Republic ranked high in international trade (2nd), employment (2nd) and technological infrastructure (3rd), but was found to be less competitive in terms of price (51st). It was also ranked 23rd in management practices, and 26th in health and environment.

Denmark retained its position at the top of the overall rankings, while Ireland rose from 7th to 2nd, and Switzerland fell one place to 3rd.

The annual list is published by the World Competitiveness Centre of IMD, an independent academic institution based in Switzerland and Singapore.

In the report, IMD said that based on data, Singapore faces challenges posed by the slowing global economy amid tightening financial conditions and rising protectionism.

Other key challenges for the Republic highlighted include helping businesses and households cope with elevated costs and inflationary pressures, as well as ensuring businesses and workers continue to upgrade their capabilities for Singapore to stay competitive and seize new opportunities.

According to the report, the most successful economies tend to be smaller, have a good institutional framework, including strong education systems and good access to markets and trading partners.

IMD said economies need to be agile and adaptable to navigate today’s unpredictable environment. For example, Ireland, Iceland and Bahrain have built resilient economies, and the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Singapore can quickly adapt policies based on current economic conditions.

Climbing ahead of Singapore in the ranking, Ireland has risen sharply to 2nd from 7th in 2022, largely because of its “robust achievements” in economic performance, where it jumped from 7th to 2nd.

IMD added that Switzerland took 3rd place overall, thanks to its strong performance across all competitiveness factors measured. It remained 1st for government efficiency and infrastructure, and it improved in economic performance, up to 18th from 30th.

Despite the complex interplay of inflation, geopolitical risk, and political fragmentation, the global competitiveness scene remains dynamic, especially in Europe, the report said.

The report observed that countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia that were late to open up after the Covid-19 pandemic have started to see an improvement in their competitiveness, while those early to open up including Sweden and Finland have declined in the ranking.

A survey conducted as part of the ranking found that global business confidence levels are gloomy due to risks of a global economic recession or slowdown, and inflationary pressures. It also discovered that geopolitical conflicts outweigh concerns about environmental issues and climate change.

This year’s ranking assessed 64 economies based on hard data, comprising 164 competitiveness criteria including economic literature, international, national, and regional sources, and feedback from the business community, government agencies, and academics.

To conduct the assessment, IMD partnered with 57 local partner institutes, including the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s economics division in Singapore for part of the overall research.