Here’s how Singapore can stay competitive in an uncertain world

Four top executives of global companies give their take on how Singapore can position itself as an attractive destination for leading international businesses and talent despite volatile economic conditions and signs of a global slowdown in demand. They were recently in Singapore to attend the Economic Development Board’s annual International Advisory Council meeting, to discuss the country’s strategies for achieving sustainable growth, driving job creation and strengthening its influence in the global economy.

Singapore has played a crucial role for Shell in the Asia-Pacific region, ever since our company started operations here in 1891. Shell remains one of Singapore’s largest foreign investors today, employing around 3,000 people, supplying a broad range of energy products and serving customers across the region.