Singapore civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

SINGAPORE - All civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus, with junior staff getting another $200 to $400 on top of the bonus.

This is slightly lower than the 0.35-month mid-year bonus given to civil servants in 2022.

In a statement on Monday, the Public Service Division (PSD) said: “This mid-year payment takes into consideration the weakened economic outlook, and significant downside risks that remain in the global economy.”

The one-time payment for junior staff remained the same as that in 2022. In 2021, the amount was $350 to $700.

The PSD said the bonus amount was decided in close consultation with public-sector unions.

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of $200. Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme Grades III to V, will get a higher one-time payment of $400.

The PSD said that Singapore’s economy grew by 0.4 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, moderating from the 2.1 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

Singapore’s gross domestic product growth is likely to come in at the mid-point of the forecast range of 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Despite noting that unemployment rates remained low and the labour market continued to expand in the first quarter of 2023, the PSD said Singapore’s external demand outlook for the rest of the year has weakened and downside risks have risen.

The downside risks include the impact of tighter global financial conditions and potential escalations in geopolitical tensions.

“In deciding the year-end AVC (annual variable component) payments, the Government will continue to monitor the economic situation closely, and take into consideration the guidelines by the National Wages Council, which will be released later in the year,” the PSD added.

Ms Cham Hui Fong, deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), said the union negotiated and agreed on the terms of the mid-year bonus and the additional one-off payments.

“The 0.3 month of mid-year AVC payout is a cautious and fair amount to recognise the contributions of all our civil servants’ continued efforts,” she said, noting the economic slowdown.

“NTUC continues to emphasise the importance of training where employees should reskill and upskill themselves. This is so they can have better work prospects and remain employable.”

Mr Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, general secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees, said the union agrees with the Government’s “slightly conservative” mid-year bonus.

It is also appreciative of the additional one-time payment for junior staff, as it will help them with the rising costs of living, he added.

“We will continue to monitor the economic situation, and hope for better outcomes at the end of the year. We will continue working with the Government to provide greater recognition for our officers,” he said.