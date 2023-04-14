Singapore economy grows just 0.1% in Q1, worse than expected: Flash data

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s economic growth in the first three months of the year was muted as a global slowdown looms and inflation remains high.

Weighed down by the manufacturing sector, the economy grew by just 0.1 per cent year on year in the first quarter, slower than the 2.1 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter, advanced estimates released Friday showed.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said data showed that the economy contracted by 0.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, a reversal from the 0.1 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Data is seasonally adjusted to remove seasonal patterns or fluctuations.

Growth in the first quarter was slower than the 0.6 per cent growth forecast by a Reuters poll of 19 economists released on Thursday.

Singapore’s economy expanded 2.1 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The overall growth last year was 3.6 per cent, a sharp fall from the 7.6 per cent in 2021.

The Government has estimated a broad range GDP growth of 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent for 2023, saying that while the growth outlook for aviation- and tourism-related sectors has improved, externally oriented sectors remain weak given the broader slowdown in the global economy.

In the first quarter, the manufacturing sector contracted by 6 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2022, worsening from a contraction of 2.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

MTI said the weak performance of the sector was due to a drop in production across all the manufacturing clusters, except for the transport engineering cluster.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the sector shrank by 5.2 per cent in the first quarter, a reversal from the 1 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Among the services sectors, the wholesale and retail trade and transportation and storage sectors collectively contracted by 1.1 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter. This is a reversal from the 2.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

The contraction was led by the shrinking in the wholesale trade sector that was in tandem with a decline in Singapore’s merchandise exports.

The retail trade and transportation and storage sectors expanded in Q1, with the latter supported by a rebound in the air transport segment as international air travel resumes.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the sectors as a group contracted by 1 per cent in the first quarter, extending the 1.6 per cent contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022.