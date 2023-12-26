ST HeadSTart: Should you give your boss a present? | Why generative AI might not be coming for your job – yet

You are reading an abridged version of ST HeadSTart newsletter. Sign up here to get the full edition sent to your e-mail inbox every Tuesday.

Some people really enjoy giving to show their love and appreciation for others, including their bosses and colleagues. But gifts can be a tricky issue at the workplace, especially when it comes to presents for bosses, as manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi finds out in his latest column.

Presents are generally appropriate for special occasions like significant personal events, but there are also other considerations. These include the cost of a gift, company policy and your workplace’s culture when it comes to giving. A modest and thoughtful gift is less likely to be misinterpreted as an attempt to curry favour.

Did you give your boss something for Christmas? Tell me more at headstart@sph.com.sg

I hope you like the other stories below too. Enjoy the last week of 2023, and happy new year in advance.

