Like many people, I like to travel to new places and soak up different experiences. Travelling unmoors me from my usual supports and opens me up to novel encounters. And when the stars are aligned, travel has a way of surprising you with its connections, however passing.

The few times I’ve travelled alone, I’ve been fortunate to bump into certain people by chance – if the serendipitous crossing of paths between like-minded travellers can be attributed to chance alone.