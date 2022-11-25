SFA recalls Lemon Square’s Cheese Cake after detecting high level of food additive

SINGAPORE – Confectionery Lemon Square’s Cheese Cake (Original) is being recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after it detected levels of sorbic acid that exceeded the allowed limit.

Sorbic acid is a permitted food additive used for preservation.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has said it directed the importer, Orient Pearl Goods & Services, to recall the product that originated from the Philippines, and the recall is ongoing.

The agency said consuming the product is unlikely to pose adverse health effects due to its low toxicity, and consumers may contact their point of purchase over inquiries.