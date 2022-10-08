Two more Mie Sedaap instant noodle products recalled due to pesticide: SFA

SINGAPORE - Ethylene oxide has been detected in two more Mie Sedaap instant noodle products, making a total of four products from the Indonesian brand recalled due to the pesticide.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Saturday that it has directed Arklife Distributors to recall Mie Sedaap Soto flavour instant noodles and Mie Sedaap Curry flavour instant noodles.

The affected Mie Sedaap Soto flavour instant noodles product has an expiry date of Dec 11, 2022 while the Mie Sedaap Curry flavour instant noodles product expires on February 22, 2023. Both products were imported from Indonesia.

SFA said it will continue to test other instant noodle products from the brand.

It is working with the importers and the Indonesian authorities to investigate and rectify the cause of the ethylene oxide contamination.

"Should ethylene oxide be detected beyond the stipulated maximum levels, SFA will initiate recalls of the affected products," the agency said.

Two other Mie Sedaap products were recalled on Thursday. They were its Korean Spicy Soup and Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles.

According to SFA, ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food. Though it poses no immediate risk at low levels of consumption, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.

According to a report from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, long-term exposure to ethylene oxide in humans can cause irritation of the eyes, skin, nose, throat and lungs, and damage to the brain and nervous system.

Exposure to ethylene oxide increases the risk of cancer, according to the same report.

SFA said consumers who have bought the affected products should seek medical advice if they have eaten them and have health concerns.