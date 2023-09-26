Seven people to be charged over allegedly helping to launder money from malware scams

SINGAPORE - Three teenagers, aged 17 and 18, are among seven people who will be charged in court on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in money laundering activities linked to malware-related scams.

The police said that, between June 3 and Aug 24, they received several reports of unauthorised bank transactions through Android mobile devices that were compromised by malware.

In these cases, the victims had responded to online advertisements for cleaning services, food products such as mooncakes, among others, and downloaded an Android Package Kit when instructed to do so. This led to malware being installed on these mobile devices.

Scammers would then steal banking credentials and other information on these mobile devices after taking control of them by convincing the victims to adjust certain settings on their phones.

The suspects were arrested by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department.

Two teenagers, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, disclosed their Internet banking credentials to unknown persons after they separately responded to an online investment scheme and fast cash opportunity in June.

Another 18-year-old had, in August, handed over his Internet banking credentials and ATM card to an unknown person who had offered him cash in exchange for using his bank account.

The accounts were then used to launder criminal proceeds, the police said.

The other suspects are aged between 21 and 46.

A person found guilty of disclosing his Singpass credentials can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000 or both, on the first offence. Those guilty of conspiring to cheat the bank into opening an account can be jailed up to three years, fined, or both.

For aiding unknown persons to gain unauthorised access to the bank’s computer system, a first-time offender can be jailed up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

The police have warned the public to reject seemingly attractive money-making opportunities promising fast and easy payouts for the use of their Singpass accounts, bank accounts, or allowing their personal bank accounts to be used to receive and transfer money for others.

“The police would like to remind members of the public that individuals will be held accountable if they are found to be linked to such crimes,” they added.

For more information on scams, the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688.