Sengkang flat blaze: Firefighter grabbed one child in each arm in escape from burning unit

SINGAPORE - When firefighters entered a burning flat on Wednesday, they followed the sounds of screams for help to locate a family hiding in a bedroom in their five-room flat.

One of the firefighters, Sergeant(3) Rafiqi Hilman, 25, saw a couple and their three children huddling together as the fire raged in the kitchen.

Seeing how scared they were, he knelt down in front of the 12-year-old and nine-year-old girls, and told them he would be getting them out.

Grabbing one girl in his right arm and the other in his left, he carried them out of the flat to safety.

On Wednesday, at 2.45am, a fire was raging in a fourth storey unit at Block 280B Sengkang East Avenue.

Preliminary investigations indicated it was likely due to an electrical fault. About 50 residents were evacuated from the building.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters put out the blaze and rescued a couple and their children from the unit.