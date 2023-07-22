Sengkang flat blaze: Firefighter grabbed one child in each arm in escape from burning unit

SINGAPORE - When firefighters entered a burning flat on Wednesday, they followed the sounds of screams for help to locate a family hiding in a bedroom in their five-room flat.
One of the firefighters, Sergeant(3) Rafiqi Hilman, 25, saw a couple and their three children huddling together as the fire raged in the kitchen.
Seeing how scared they were, he knelt down in front of the 12-year-old and nine-year-old girls, and told them he would be getting them out.
Grabbing one girl in his right arm and the other in his left, he carried them out of the flat to safety.
On Wednesday, at 2.45am, a fire was raging in a fourth storey unit at Block 280B Sengkang East Avenue.
Preliminary investigations indicated it was likely due to an electrical fault. About 50 residents were evacuated from the building.
Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters put out the blaze and rescued a couple and their children from the unit.
On Friday, The Straits Times interviewed some of the firefighters involved at Sengkang fire station.
When the firefighters arrived at the flat, they found the front gate locked.
Section commander, Sergeant(1) Christopher Kai Treloar, 19, a full-time national serviceman, used a power saw to break it open.
Sergeant(3) Rafiqi rushed in, and heard screams for help.
He said: “I followed the screams and realised it was coming from one of the bedrooms. They were all huddled near the window and shaking in fear.”
He knelt in front of the two older children and reassured them in a calm voice that he would rescue them.
He then carried both girls, one under each arm, out with their mother following closely behind.
Meanwhile, Staff Sergeant Ahmed Haliim Khan, 33, was trying to calm down the frantic father and convince him to hand over his two-year-old son.
He then carried the boy out of the flat, as the father followed behind.
But he noticed the man was struggling to breathe and immediately gave his personal compressed air supply to him outside the lift lobby.
He later led the family to waiting ambulances.
Inside the flat, rota commander Lieutenant Teo Kang Xiang, 28, used a thermal imaging device to locate the source of the fire.
The Commander, Fire Station – Major Othman Sharif, 31 – said that within 15 minutes, the family was out and the fire was under control.
He commended the family for their quick thinking in distancing themselves from the blaze and staying together, while trying to get the attention of passers-by from their bedroom window.
He added: “We worked fast, because we knew our fellow firefighters relied on each other to ensure that the operation could be done well.”
Staff Sgt Ahmed, who has two sons, a two-year-old and a six-month-old, said he was grateful when he got home later, where he hugged his children. He said: “How I carried the boy out of the fire was how I carried my sons, and it made me treasure my family so much more.”