Security firm Aetos taps 3D-mapping tool to conduct virtual patrols

SINGAPORE - Building owners and security companies are tapping 3D-mapping technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to create digital twins of facilities, in a move they say will help ease the manpower crunch in the security sector.

The tools allow security personnel working out of a command centre to monitor a building using a combination of its digital twin and live footage from cameras and sensors inside the facility.

The AI tool processes the data and sends out alerts about crowd sizes as well as security issues such as intrusions and weapon detection.

Dr Jon Lee, chief executive and founder of Singapore-based Vizzio Technologies, said the technology is able to help companies reduce manpower costs while providing real-time situational awareness.

“We used to see four security guards deployed at a transport facility – patrolling the grounds every four hours.

“With 3D-mapping technology, which allows virtual patrols, the facility was able to reduce manpower needs by more than half, which means cost savings,” added Dr Lee.

Estimates vary, but reports suggest that up to 15,000 security officers are needed to supplement the 49,000 already working in the sector.

Security firm Aetos is using Vizzio’s 3D-mapping tool to manage multiple facilities under its charge.

Aetos Holdings CEO Alfred Fox said: “Vizzio had been integral in helping us implement the nation’s largest 3D digital twin within Aetos’ next-generation 5G Integrated Command Centre (ICC) – an AI cloud-based platform that visualises unified operations islandwide and beyond borders onto a single dashboard – based on aggregated data from numerous subsystems.”

A video wall measuring 2.7m by 9.6m sits on a wall inside the ICC, which is located within the Aetos headquarters in Corporation Drive. It displays all of Aetos’ operations and resources in Singapore.

Personnel at the centre can focus on an area on the map, then narrow the search to a specific building, and even zoom in to go inside a facility by tapping cameras at the building.

Mr Fox said that with the digital-twin tool, the ICC is able to work with building owners and operators to respond to security breaches and other safety and management-related incidents.

Stellar Lifestyle, the business arm of SMRT Corporation, has adopted Vizzio’s 3D-mapping technology to extend its physical retail and advertising spaces to virtual spaces.

Commuters can access 3D maps on their devices to scan services and shops which are en route to their destinations. The tool also allows potential tenants to attend virtual viewings of retail units prior to a physical visit.

Mr Tony Heng, president of Stellar Lifestyle, said: “Beyond physical spaces, Stellar Lifestyle and Vizzio are bringing our ecosystem of small and medium-sized enterprises to virtual realms, enabling immersive shopping, wayfinding, gamification and more.”

Vizzio has also been engaged to map districts in Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong for tourists.