Secure early-bird perks and get ST News Tablet in time for Christmas

The wait is over. From today, readers can register online at stsub.sg/earlybird to secure their early-bird privileges as part of The Straits Times News Tablet subscription deal.

Since it was announced last Friday, the phones have been ringing off the hook from readers who wanted to get the deal.

The Straits Times News Tablet is a brand new subscription plan which comes with an app pre-installed on a Samsung tablet.

At an introductory offer of just $24.90 a month, with a two-year contract, readers will get a subscription to the e-paper of the daily broadsheet as well as the Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet, which normally retails at $398.

Those who register from today will get early-bird privileges and the tablets in time for Christmas, while stocks last.

These lucky readers will get to collect their tablets from Dec 20 to 22 at Plaza Singapura, and receive a limited-edition cover for their new devices.

Besides containing the e-paper of the daily broadsheet and a 14-day archive, the tablet can be used to download and access other apps and surf the Internet. Issued with a one-year warranty from Samsung, the tablet's "guaranteed lifespan" can be extended to two years for an additional $3 per month.

Under the collaboration between Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Samsung, the app with the electronic paper will be launched instantly when users turn it on, with no need for repeated logins or to remember passwords.

The e-paper can be downloaded and read either immediately or at one's convenience.

THE STRAITS TIMES NEWS TABLET

Register online at stsub.sg/earlybird to secure early-bird privileges For inquiries about the tablet, call SPH on 6388-3838

Besides ST, subscribers can also read other publications on the tablet.

News Tablet readers of the Chinese Media Group products - Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News - can pay an additional $19.90 per month to enjoy the ST e-paper. For inquiries, call SPH on 6388-3838.

The media group launched a similar news tablet for its Chinese news products Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News in March.

It also launched one in September for Berita Harian readers.

SPH got more than 11,000 subscribers for its Chinese news products in six months through this initiative. It also garnered 1,000 Berita Harian subscribers in two months through a similar plan.