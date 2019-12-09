The Straits Times News Tablet is not just an ordinary device that allows access to the daily broadsheet's e-paper. It is a tablet with customised features, allowing users to enjoy a clean and breezy reading experience.

Coming in a sleek Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet pre-loaded with the ST News Tablet app, the device will appeal to the technology-obsessed young.

For older readers, the electronic format allows them to enlarge text or images by zooming in, ensuring that they no longer need to squint.

Prioritising users' ease of usage, a one-time login function means readers need not remember their sign-in details. An in-app tutorial also gets users up to speed so that those who are not as adept in technology can easily integrate The Straits Times News Tablet into their daily reading routine.

A two-week archive enables readers to cross-reference the current day's publication with older ones, creating a more dynamic reading experience.

More importantly, The Straits Times News Tablet plugs right into today's social media environment, with functions that allow favourite articles to be easily saved and shared in their e-paper layout with friends and family on various platforms.

For those who read on the go, the tablet auto-downloads the latest e-paper whenever there is Wi-Fi, allowing readers to make use of the more compact form of the tablet to read the newspaper during their commutes.

Kiss92 FM deejay Shan Wee, who has two sons aged seven and five, said the tablet is a great way for children to learn English as technology takes on an ever-increasing role in their lives.

"In these times, it is unavoidable that your kids are going to play on their tablets. They are most motivated when they have a tablet in hand," he said.