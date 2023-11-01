SINGAPORE – The search is on for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2023.

In its ninth edition, the annual award organised by The Straits Times is given to an individual or group of Singaporeans who have made a significant contribution to society.

This can be through achievements that put Singapore on the world stage, or by going beyond the call of duty to selflessly improve the lives of others in the community, among other ways.

ST editor Jaime Ho said: “For the ninth consecutive year, the search for extraordinary people who have contributed to our community and society continues.

“Nothing excites me more than for the newsroom to hear about and then report the stories of ordinary Singaporeans doing extraordinary things, in ways big and small. It has always inspired us, and we hope that the stories we tell of them will inspire our readers and audiences too.”

In past years, the award has been given to Singaporeans whose achievements have placed Singapore on the world map, such as swimmer Joseph Schooling – Singapore’s first Olympic gold medallist – and his parents in 2016.

It has also been given to Singaporeans who gave of themselves selflessly to help others, or who showed remarkable resilience in overcoming major adversity.

For example, the 2020 award went to Covid-19 pandemic front-liners, such as staff and volunteers in healthcare, security and other sectors, who often went beyond the call of duty to keep Singaporeans safe amid the pandemic.

In 2021, the award went to Mr Sakthibalan Balathandautham, then 28, who donated 23 per cent of his liver to a one-year-old girl he had never met after learning about the child’s case in a social media appeal in 2020.

Nominees for the award, which is presented by UBS Singapore, must be Singaporeans who made the news in 2023.

Mr Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia-Pacific, said: “We believe that recognising outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to our society is essential in fostering a spirit of unity and inspiration among our fellow Singaporeans.”

The award serves as “a platform to celebrate the exceptional achievements and selfless acts of individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on our community”, he added.