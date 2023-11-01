SINGAPORE – The search is on for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2023.
In its ninth edition, the annual award organised by The Straits Times is given to an individual or group of Singaporeans who have made a significant contribution to society.
This can be through achievements that put Singapore on the world stage, or by going beyond the call of duty to selflessly improve the lives of others in the community, among other ways.
ST editor Jaime Ho said: “For the ninth consecutive year, the search for extraordinary people who have contributed to our community and society continues.
“Nothing excites me more than for the newsroom to hear about and then report the stories of ordinary Singaporeans doing extraordinary things, in ways big and small. It has always inspired us, and we hope that the stories we tell of them will inspire our readers and audiences too.”
In past years, the award has been given to Singaporeans whose achievements have placed Singapore on the world map, such as swimmer Joseph Schooling – Singapore’s first Olympic gold medallist – and his parents in 2016.
It has also been given to Singaporeans who gave of themselves selflessly to help others, or who showed remarkable resilience in overcoming major adversity.
For example, the 2020 award went to Covid-19 pandemic front-liners, such as staff and volunteers in healthcare, security and other sectors, who often went beyond the call of duty to keep Singaporeans safe amid the pandemic.
In 2021, the award went to Mr Sakthibalan Balathandautham, then 28, who donated 23 per cent of his liver to a one-year-old girl he had never met after learning about the child’s case in a social media appeal in 2020.
Nominees for the award, which is presented by UBS Singapore, must be Singaporeans who made the news in 2023.
Mr Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia-Pacific, said: “We believe that recognising outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to our society is essential in fostering a spirit of unity and inspiration among our fellow Singaporeans.”
The award serves as “a platform to celebrate the exceptional achievements and selfless acts of individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on our community”, he added.
Ms Young Jin Yee, country head of UBS Singapore, said the company is committed to celebrating the remarkable achievements of individuals who have made a significant impact on the nation.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is the official airline partner for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2023, while Millennium Hotels and Resorts Group is the global hotel partner.
Ms Lee Wen Fen, SIA’s chief sustainability officer and senior vice-president of corporate planning, said: “We hope all Singaporeans will be inspired by this year’s nominees, whose acts of kindness help to shape a brighter future for all of us.”
Mr Kwek Eik Sheng, an executive director of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, said initiatives like the Singaporean of the Year “recognise and inspire the Singapore community to engage in more acts of giving and celebrate the fundamental essence of the human spirit”.
Nominations are open till Dec 31 at https://www.straitstimes.com/soty23
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is patron of the award, which will be given out in the first quarter of 2024.
The winner can be an individual or a group.
The award recipient will get:
- $20,000 in cash
- A pair of Singapore Airlines business-class tickets, up to three pairs for a group
- A five-night stay at any of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ properties globally, for up to three people
Finalists will receive:
- $5,000 cash for each person or group
- A pair of Singapore Airlines economy-class tickets, up to three pairs for a group
- A three-night stay at one of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ global properties, for up to three people
How to nominate:
- Find out more about The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year at https://www.straitstimes.com/soty23
- Scan the QR code below or go to str.sg/soty23nominate to submit your nomination by Dec 31, 2023