ST Singaporean of the Year finalists show ‘strength of human spirit to overcome all odds’

SINGAPORE - Though the finalists for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award are a varied lot, they are united by the impact they have made on society.

They demonstrate the strength of the human spirit to overcome all odds through faith, courage and conviction, said President Halimah Yacob in a speech at the award ceremony at Raffles Hotel Singapore on Thursday.

Organised by ST and presented by UBS Singapore, the Singaporean of the Year award is given every year to a Singaporean individual or group that has made an impact in society.

This year, the award, in its eighth edition, was presented to Mr Anson Ng, a second-hand car dealer who founded a charity that feeds the needy. He also helps to pay for the funerals of strangers and fulfils the last wishes of the elderly on their deathbeds.

Madam Halimah said some of the finalists, even while battling their own health issues, chose to help and support others afflicted with the same conditions.

Ms Alison Lim and Mr Anjang Rosli looked past their own struggles with early-onset dementia to change perceptions of what people with dementia can do, she added.

“They personally supported dementia patients and their caregivers while spearheading community initiatives to destigmatise the condition.”

Ms Moonlake Lee started an organisation to reach out to those affected by attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, after both she and her eldest daughter were diagnosed with it, Madam Halimah noted.

Another finalist, Ms Khairiah Hanim Mazlan, a private-hire car driver, went above and beyond the call of duty to spread empathy and compassion in the community, she said.

Ms Khairiah had dissuaded a passenger from committing suicide, and takes the initiative to engage her passengers in conversation.

There are also those who have done good far beyond our borders, Madam Halimah said.

Finalists Charanjit Singh Walia and Priveen Suraj Santakumar worked together in Poland to help those affected by the Russia-Ukraine war by cooking for refugees.

“Other nominees have inspired us by attaining excellence in their respective fields to put Singapore on the world stage,” she added.

Associate Professor Too Heng-Phon, a biochemist, has worked tirelessly for more than two decades to inspire others to build up Singapore’s capabilities as a scientific powerhouse.

National athletes have also inspired us with their return to form, overcoming the hurdles of injuries and age, Madam Halimah noted.

Shuttler couple Terry Hee and Jessica Tan brought glory to Singapore at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning gold in the badminton mixed doubles event, and table tennis player Feng Tianwei overcame health issues and an opponent 10 years younger to bring home three Commonwealth gold medals.

Madam Halimah said: “You are all inspirations to the wider community, encouraging us to start our own journey towards doing more to help and motivate those around us.”

The global fight against the pandemic must continue, even as Singapore and the world will also have to deal with rising global tensions and difficult macroeconomic conditions, she added.

“These Singapore stories of grit, goodwill and glory will remind us to stand together, and inspire us to move forward as one united people.

“Let us lift our heads, let us celebrate the light in each of us; and in turn, let us all be the light in our society.”