SBS Transit’s roving exhibition to mark its 50th anniversary transports visitors back in time

SINGAPORE - Even at 69, senior bus captain Ng Hai Huee still springs out of bed at 2am every day to get ready for her morning shift at Soon Lee depot.

She began working at SBS Transit as a bus conductor in 1976, when the company was known as Singapore Bus Services (SBS). Nine years later, she became a bus driver and has been behind the wheel for 38 years.

In her near five decades at the company, Madam Ng has switched from driving buses with manual transmission to those with automatic transmission, and seen the entire fleet outfitted with air-conditioning, among other notable changes.

“Driving a bus with automatic transmission feels better than driving a regular car because I get to enjoy a clearer view of my surroundings since the bus is much taller,” she said.

Over the years, Madam Ng has donned three different sets of driver uniforms, ranging from the light blue one in the 1980s, to the faded teal version in the 1990s – her personal favourite because it makes her look “delicate and young” – to the current striped purple and wrinkle-free one.