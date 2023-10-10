SBS Transit launches app to guide visually impaired around bus interchanges, MRT stations

SINGAPORE – Getting from one end of Tampines Bus Interchange to the other may seem like a simple task, but it is a challenge for visually impaired commuters like Mr Joshua Tseng, especially if they happen to be new to the area.

Thankfully, for the past six months, Mr Tseng, 26, has had help from a phone app that literally tells him, turn by turn, how to find his way around the transport hub.

Using audio cues, Waymap-SG will tell him how far away he is from an escalator at nearby Tampines MRT station, for instance, and alert him when he reaches the landing.

Officially launched on Tuesday by SBS Transit (SBST) and British firm Waymap, the app is free to use and available for iOS and Android.

However, its functions are currently limited only to Tampines Bus Interchange and Tampines MRT station on the Downtown Line, which are both operated by SBST.

SBST chief executive Jeffrey Sim said the company chose to launch the app in Tampines as a start, as they wanted to map out a transport hub with retail shops and malls nearby. The plan is to eventually scale up the app so that it covers the rest of SBST’s public transport network and beyond.

Mr Sim said SBST is working closely with the Land Transport Authority on this, and a “good part” of the operator’s bus interchanges and MRT stations will be covered by Waymap-SG by 2024.

At Tuesday’s launch event, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said in Mandarin: “I hope that soon in the future, this will cover the whole of Singapore, so that those with special needs can move in and out of our public transport system freely without any barriers.”

Mr Sim said SBST and Waymap are also looking to tap the mapping data from the Singapore Land Authority’s OneMap repository. He added: “We hope that this will spark interest (with community partners), and we hope to also work with mall owners.”

SBST said Waymap-SG is the first of its kind in Asia-Pacific. Earlier iterations of the app were previously rolled out in places like New York, London and Brisbane.

Unlike other navigation apps, it does not require GPS, Bluetooth signals or an Internet connection to work. Accurate to up to 1m, it uses a smartphone’s sensors, like the accelerometer and gyroscope, instead.

“Each of these sensors tells us something about the way the phone is moving, so when you take a step, we can tell how long that step is and what direction that step is in,” said Waymap chief operating officer Celso Zuccollo.