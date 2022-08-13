Sata celebrates 75 years of providing healthcare to those in need

SINGAPORE - Founded in 1947 to combat tuberculosis after World War II, the Singapore Anti-Tuberculosis Association (Sata) has since expanded its services to help seniors and the needy fight against heart, bone and chronic illnesses and Covid-19.

On Saturday (Aug 13), the charitable healthcare organisation, now known as Sata CommHealth, celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Speaking at the anniversary dinner at Orchid Country Club, President Halimah Yacob commended the organisation for its swift provision of medical care amid the pandemic.

"With your strong support - through the mobilising of front-line staff and leveraging innovations like the mobile medical electric vehicle to provide influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations to at-risk seniors within the community; and conducting home care visits and tele-consultations for those unable to commute physically - we managed to help our community through this difficult period," she said.

Healthcare is and will continue to be of paramount importance for the nation, especially as one in four citizens will beat least 65 years old by 2030, Madam Halimah added.

Sata CommHealth is a key partner in the Ministry of Health's efforts to keep the nation healthy, she said.

Its school health education programme, for instance, has reached nearly 40,000 students.

Madam Halimah noted that Sata CommHealth also runs the Strong Bones programme, which raises awareness of the bone health and the importance of reducing falls among the elderly and is funded by the President's Challenge, an annual donation drive.

About 2,500 hip-fracture cases are recorded in Singapore every year, a figure that is projected to rise to 9,000 in 2050 due to the rapidly ageing population, The Straits Times reported in 2019.

Sata CommHealth has played an important role in making healthcare accessible and affordable to all, said Madam Halimah.

This is exemplified by initiatives such as the Doctors-on-Wheels programme that provides free and subsidised treatment to needy elderly beneficiaries at their doorstep, she added.

Said the President: "Today, as we celebrate the rich 75-year history of Sata CommHealth caring for the community, it is my hope that you will continue to innovate and impact generations in our nation for the next 75 years and beyond, and to continue being here to care for all."