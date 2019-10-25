SAF captain to be charged over death of NSF Liu Kai; 5 others to be charged over leaked photos of incident

SINGAPORE- A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer will be charged in court for causing the death of SAF full-time national serviceman (NS) Corporal First Class Liu Kai who died during training last year.

Captain Ong Lin Jie, 28, will be charged in court on Friday (Oct 25) under the Penal Code for doing a rash act causing death, the police said.

CFC Liu's Land Rover was mounted by a reversing Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicle on Nov 3 last year during a field training exercise despite repeated commands by the rear guide to stop the Bionix.

Five others will also be charged under the Official Secrets Act for spreading photos of the incident.

Two of them, Muhammad Arif Azman and Mohamad Haikal Mohamad Zainal Abiddin, were serving their national service with the Singapore Civil Defence Force and were at the scene where they took photographs of the incident and disseminated them via WhatsApp.

The other three - Brandon Tan Jien Jet, Thng Yu Xuan and Muhammad Zaki Haji Mokhtar - received the photographs, and despite knowing that the pictures were sensitive official information, shared the photographs further without authorisation.

If convicted, Captain Ong faces imprisonment of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

The other five face a fine not exceeding $2,000 and imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years.