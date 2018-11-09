SCDF files police report against 5 NSFs for taking and leaking photos of Bionix accident

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has filed a police report against five of its full-time national servicemen for taking and circulating photos of the scene of an accident involving a Bionix armoured vehicle last Saturday (Nov 3).

One of the photos that ended up in social media shows a Bionix vehicle on top of a Land Rover that was crushed. An ambulance and SCDF personnel are seen in the background.

The Bionix vehicle had reversed into the Land Rover during a field training exercise in the Jalan Murai training area, killing the driver, Corporal First Class Liu Kai, 22.

An SCDF spokesman said on Friday (Nov 9) that preliminary investigations showed two NSFs who responded to the accident had taken unauthorised photos of the scene and sent them to some other NSFs via a WhatsApp chat group.

"Three of the NSFs who received these photos subsequently forwarded them to their friends. One of these photos has appeared on social media," said the spokesman.

"SCDF takes a serious view of the matter and has filed a police report against the five NSFs for their unauthorised actions," added the spokesman.

Another photo that has been circulating on social media shows the Bionix on top of the Land Rover and soldiers standing around, without any emergency services on the scene.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is looking into all the photos that have been leaked out.

A Mindef spokesman said: "All personnel provided access to SAF training grounds are subject to the restrictions placed on unauthorised photography or videography.

"Offenders will be prosecuted to ensure that these strict rules to guard our security are not compromised."