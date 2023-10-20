S’pore academic among at least 50 targeted by spyware campaign between Feb and June: Report

SINGAPORE - A Singapore academic was among at least 50 targets of a foreign spyware campaign earlier this year, said Amnesty International in a report published on Oct 9.
It involved the sharing of a malicious link on social media that seemingly redirected them to a news article, according to the report.
Dr Collin Koh Swee Lean, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies’ (RSIS) Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, was among a string of academics targeted between February and June.
Also targeted were politicians in the European Parliament, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, and several think-tanks and research organisations.
They were all sent links by an account called @Joseph_Gordon16 on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The report said the account likely had ties to Vietnam, despite the account claiming to be based out of Singapore.
X allows users to manually key in any location in their profiles, and the account has since been taken down.
“The targets selected by this account included journalists, academic researchers working on security issues in the South China Sea and Vietnam,” it said.
People who are involved in international fishing regulations were also targeted. This group included senior political officials in the European Union, the United States and elsewhere.
The Predator spyware programme was used against these people and organisations. It was developed by the Intellexa group, which was founded in 2018 by an Israeli former intelligence officer Tal Dilian, and sold by a network of European companies called the Intellexa Alliance.
It can gain total access to all the data stored or sent from a device, including photos, location data, chat messages and recordings, without leaving a trace.
The spyware was distributed through embedded links in posts on X that redirected readers to malicious websites, and were disguised as news articles by Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Although these links featured a preview to a legitimate April 10 SCMP article about Chinese forces monitoring a US warship passing near the Spratly Islands, a sign that they were fake were the shortened URLs used, such as “southchinapost.net”.
SCMP’s web address is www.scmp.com.
The Spratlys, a group of islands in the South China Sea, are claimed by Brunei, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam.
Dr Koh told The Straits Times that he knew about the attempt to spy on him only after the Amnesty International report was published.
However, he did not recall clicking on any of the three links sent to him in April and May.
“As a matter of principle and habit, I only click on links shared by people I know on X, and not those shared by unknown accounts,” said the maritime security expert.
Contacted, RSIS said it did not know of the attempts to spy on Dr Koh, but tries to protect itself from such intrusions.
The think tank and graduate school added that it has guidelines for social media usage, and it periodically reminds staff members to be careful and practise good social media habits. They should be vigilant when dealing with suspicious links, especially if they were shared by unknown accounts or sources.
The Ministry of Home Affairs said: “The Government has all along advised the public to be wary of e-mails, text messages and social media messages with suspicious URL links and to verify the authenticity of these messages before clicking on these links or attachments.”
ST has contacted SCMP for more information.
The findings in the report, dubbed the Predator Files, come about after a year-long investigation based on confidential documents obtained by the French investigative outlet Mediapart and Germany news outlet Der Spiegel.
Some 15 news outlets were involved, including the Washington Post, as well as analysts from the Amnesty International’s Security Lab.
The media outlets discovered that 25 countries had bought the spyware, including Singapore. The report did not elaborate on whether the buyers were individuals, organisations or governments.
Other countries that were named as clients included Austria, Congo, Germany, Jordan, Kenya, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.