S’pore academic among at least 50 targeted by spyware campaign between Feb and June: Report

SINGAPORE - A Singapore academic was among at least 50 targets of a foreign spyware campaign earlier this year, said Amnesty International in a report published on Oct 9.

It involved the sharing of a malicious link on social media that seemingly redirected them to a news article, according to the report.

Dr Collin Koh Swee Lean, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies’ (RSIS) Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, was among a string of academics targeted between February and June.

Also targeted were politicians in the European Parliament, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, and several think-tanks and research organisations.

They were all sent links by an account called @Joseph_Gordon16 on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The report said the account likely had ties to Vietnam, despite the account claiming to be based out of Singapore.

X allows users to manually key in any location in their profiles, and the account has since been taken down.

“The targets selected by this account included journalists, academic researchers working on security issues in the South China Sea and Vietnam,” it said.

People who are involved in international fishing regulations were also targeted. This group included senior political officials in the European Union, the United States and elsewhere.

The Predator spyware programme was used against these people and organisations. It was developed by the Intellexa group, which was founded in 2018 by an Israeli former intelligence officer Tal Dilian, and sold by a network of European companies called the Intellexa Alliance.

It can gain total access to all the data stored or sent from a device, including photos, location data, chat messages and recordings, without leaving a trace.

The spyware was distributed through embedded links in posts on X that redirected readers to malicious websites, and were disguised as news articles by Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Although these links featured a preview to a legitimate April 10 SCMP article about Chinese forces monitoring a US warship passing near the Spratly Islands, a sign that they were fake were the shortened URLs used, such as “southchinapost.net”.

SCMP’s web address is www.scmp.com.